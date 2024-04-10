The Packhorse Inn Celebrates 10th Birthday With A Full Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Packhorse Inn, located in Moulton – a short trot over the gallops from Newmarket, reopened on Friday 5th April following a two-month refurbishment and extension project.

Chestnut’s investment in the pub marks a positive decade for this popular village pub and foodie destination. It includes a significant extension of the kitchen, a new flint and timber barn extension with views over the village green and re-establishes the original entrance into a dedicated bar.

The pub’s reopening was celebrated on Friday night with previous employees, local business clients, journalists and team. This was followed by an exclusive event held for the village on Sunday evening.

Philip Turner, Chestnut’s founder, and CEO, said of the project “Our three priorities were to put the pub back into the pub, create a better working space for our chefs and make the most of the views across the village green. The Packhorse is where the Chestnut journey began, we have not lost sight of that and are privileged to be able to take the pub to its next stage.”

The additional eight-bedroom barn to the rear of the pub will open in the summer, taking the total bedroom offering to 16. The existing bedrooms are on sale now, and the additional bedrooms can currently be booked for September onwards.