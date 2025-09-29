The Power Lunch: UK Workers Ditch Desk Sandwiches As Lunchtime Dining Increases

Share Post Share Email

The return to office working is reshaping how Britain takes its lunch break, with more workers ditching desk sandwiches in favour of dining out, according to new data from OpenTable.

With 41% of businesses increasing their requirement for onsite working over the past year in the UK, as reported by the British Chambers of Commerce, OpenTable dining data reveals that weekday lunchtime dining (12pm – 3pm) has risen by 4% in 2025 to date (1st January – 7th September) compared to the same period in 2024.

This trend correlates to the revival of in-person business interactions. OpenTable’s business dining data shows diners are spending 8% more per person on business meals year-on-year (YoY). The £41+ price bracket on OpenTable has seen the largest increase (+8% YoY) between 12pm – 3pm, highlighting that professionals are opting for higher-value meals – whether treating themselves or entertaining clients.

Sasha Shaker, Senior Director at OpenTable in the UK and Ireland, said:

“Our recent data highlights a marked rise in UK weekday lunchtime dining, with diners also spending more on business meals. This uptick could reflect the growing popularity of in-person meetings and hybrid work, with the business lunch a key moment for teams to connect and collaborate.”

The biggest weekday lunchtime dining increases are being seen mid-to-late week, with Fridays up 7%, Thursdays up 5%, and Wednesdays up 4% year-on-year. Alongside this, solo lunch dining on weekdays has climbed 16% YoY, suggesting that workers may be using their breaks as valuable personal time.

This shift may reflect a broader cultural change: as hybrid work balances time between home and the office, workers seem to be reclaiming lunch breaks as an opportunity to reset, recharge, and reconnect. Whether through solo dining or client-facing meals, the rise of the ‘power lunch’ underlines the evolving role of the midday break in the UK’s work culture.