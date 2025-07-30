The Ship at Bishops Sutton to Reopen This August with Michelin-Starred Chef at the Helm

Share Post Share Email

This August, The Ship at Bishops Sutton, will reopen its doors following a top-to-bottom refurbishment, reviving the 16th-century pub as a modern countryside destination.

At the helm is first-time publican Kelly Shaw, a former cybersecurity consultant turned interior designer, who brings a fresh, highly considered perspective to hospitality operations. To lead the kitchen, she has brought in Michelin-starred chef Tristan Lee, returning to the pass after a two-year sabbatical. Emma Riddell, a seasoned hospitality professional known for service leadership, joins as Head of Customer Experience.

The 44-cover pub and adjoining 22-cover private dining room have been entirely redesigned by Ivy House Life, Kelly’s interior design company, transforming the historic site into an inviting, multi-use space that caters to everything from weekday coffees to milestone celebrations. Thoughtful zoning, soft textures, and calm, natural palettes create an environment where locals can work, relax, gather, and dine throughout the day.

Kelly comments:

“Although I kickstarted my working life pulling pints in Winchester, I went on to pursue a decade-long career in global cyber security consultancy before deciding to unleash my creative side through interior design.”

“When I decided to take over The Ship, I knew my unique blend of experiences would come together, and I have been able to draw on my technical and business acumen while considering the sensory richness of dining and design, all of which are in constant dialogue with each other. As we approach the opening date, I am excited to see The Ship’s calm confidence come to life through thoughtful hospitality.”