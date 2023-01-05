The Springboard Awards for Excellence Deadline Has Been Extended!

Share Tweet Share Email

Due to popular demand, The Springboard Awards for Excellence has extended its entry deadline to 13 January 2023, giving hospitality businesses extra time to enter.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday 20 April 2023, and is open to entries from hospitality businesses that have achieved outstanding things in the past 12 months.

Hospitality professionals are encouraged to enter themselves or their business in one of 15 categories encompassing recruitment, training, development, and retention across the industry.

The free-to-enter Springboard Awards for Excellence, delivered in partnership with Smart Group, recognise and celebrate the UK and Ireland’s hospitality superstars. This includes those who have inspired us over the last year with their resourcefulness, creativity, and innovative ideas, and those who have supported the growth of their organisation, developed their co-workers, and been leaders within their communities.

The shortlist will be announced in February 2023, along with the opportunity to buy tickets to the star-studded awards banquet.

The awards celebration will take place aboard Smart Group’s brand new ‘Oceandiva’ on the river Thames. This impressive 86-metre-long vessel is a revolutionary event space that is Co2 neutral.

Looking forward to the event, Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard, said,

“We have already received a large number of entries showcasing the outstanding work that has occurred over the past year. As a result, we’ve decided to extend the deadline to allow more organisations to share their stories and be recognised for their incredible efforts. The award ceremony grows and becomes more exquisite with each passing year; this year has proven to be no exception, and we are thrilled to be holding the Awards for Excellence at this exclusive new venue on the river Thames.”

To enter the Springboard Awards for Excellence, please visit: https://springboard.uk.net/springboard-awards-for-excellence-entries/