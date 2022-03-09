Tickets Now on Sale for Zest Quest Asia 2022 Gala Dinner & Awards Night

Share Tweet Share Email

Tickets have gone on sale for the 8th Zest Quest Asia Gala Dinner and Awards Night to be held on Friday, 8th April 2022 at the Hilton London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 (Hilton T5). Food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden will emcee the evening.

The event will cap a 5-month search for the new Zest Quest Asia champions, and represents the return of the original ‘live’ culinary competition. Earlier in the day, teams from semi-finalist colleges would have competed in a cook-off, helping to fulfil the aims of a competition — founded by restaurateurs Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala with the involvement of the Master Chefs of Great Britain – designed to recognise student chefs’ skills and knowledge of Asian cookery. The finalist colleges will be revealed in mid-March.

The Zest Quest Asia Gala Dinner and Awards Night will kick off with a drinks reception featuring Asian-inspired canapes prepared by students of the London Geller College of Hospitality and Tourism of the University of West London, past winners of Zest Quest Asia. It will be followed by a tantalising 4-course dinner created by Cyrus Todiwala, assisted by chef friends and highlighting local British produce.

Cyrus Todiwala said, “This is going to be a very special event. After two years, during which time we did everything we could to keep up the momentum of the competition by going on-line, it’s great to be able to celebrate the students’ talent and achievements in a room full of cheering supporters. I’d like to see as many people as possible – parents, colleges, suppliers and members of our amazing hospitality family, including the media, come together on the night to support our young chefs.”

Zest Quest Asia 2022 enjoys significant support from industry. Sponsors include Panasonic, Tilda, Bidfood, Cobra Beer, Don Papa Rum, Gonzales Byass, Ian MacLeod Distillers, McCormick, Meiko and Chefi.

Tickets are now on sale for the Zest Quest Asia 2022 Gala Dinner and Awards Night at Hilton London Heathrow Airport Terminal Five, Poyle Road, Colnbrook, Slough SL3 0FF. Prices are £90pp and £850 for a table of 10.

To book your tickets, please click on the link: https://bit.ly/ZestQuestAsia22