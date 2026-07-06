Tom Kerridge to Curate Landmark Gastropub Cookbook in Support of Hospitality Action

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Chef-restaurateur and UK charity Hospitality Action patron Tom Kerridge is to curate a landmark new cookbook celebrating the very best of Great British gastropub cooking, with all proceeds supporting hospitality workers in crisis.

Due for publication in October 2027, The Great Gastropub Cookbook will bring together the nation’s favourite dishes from 30 of Britain’s best-loved gastropubs, showcasing the talent, creativity and exceptional food that continues to define the country’s pub dining scene.

Published in association with the Hotels with Heart Foundation, which supports the communities and people who sustain hospitality, sales of the book will generate vital income to support Hospitality Action’s essential work supporting hospitality people in times of crisis.

The news comes at a time when Britain’s pubs continue to face significant economic pressures, with rising costs and a punitive regulatory environment all taking a toll. In 2025, one pub closed every day, while over 500 are expected to close by the end of 2026. The new book will celebrate the resilience, innovation and outstanding food that has enabled many gastropubs to continue thriving despite challenging trading conditions.

Speaking on the announcement, Tom Kerridge said: “I’m incredibly proud to be curating The Great Gastropub Cookbook, celebrating the incredible food, talent and creativity found in British pubs. Gastropubs are at the heart of our hospitality culture, and behind every dish is a team working tirelessly, often in challenging circumstances, to keep those doors open and communities fed.”

The book will be published by Jon Croft Editions, whose titles are sold, marketed and distributed worldwide by Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, and is the first of a four-book deal. In 2021, Hospitality Action’s first recipe book, Chefs at Home, entered the Nielsen bestseller charts at number eight across all books on publication, eventually raising over £100,000 for the charity.

Abigail Tan, founder of Hotels with Heart, said: “As an industry, we are at our strongest when we come together to support one another. The Great Gastropub Cookbook is a celebration of the talent, passion and innovation that define British hospitality, while also helping to raise vital funds for those facing hardship. We are incredibly proud to support Hospitality Action and this important initiative, which reflects the very heart of what hospitality is all about: community, care, and connection.”

The project has brought together some of the UK’s most respected gastropubs, each contributing dishes that reflect the skill, creativity and resilience at the heart of the sector.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, said: “The Great Gastropub Cookbook is a celebration of the energy, resilience and creativity that define Britain’s gastropubs. The money raised from sales is absolutely vital. It enables Hospitality Action to be there when hospitality workers hit crisis point, whether that’s financial hardship, ill health, bereavement or mental health challenges. Behind every donation is a real person and a real family who are able to get support, advice and a route back to stability.”