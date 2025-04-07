Tooting’s Historic Pub the Antelope Reopens After £1 Million Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs and Bars, London’s largest independent pub and dining group, has announced the highly anticipated reopening of The Antelope in Tooting.

The reopening will follow a £1 million investment, giving this beloved local a new lease of life while honouring its rich heritage.

Originally known as The Foresters Arms, this Victorian gem has long been at the heart of the community, with a history steeped in sport, music, and local culture.

When it reopens, The Antelope’s impressive historic interior will have been carefully restored, with three large rooms still showcasing elements of its interwar-period refurbishment.

Guests will once again be able to enjoy the original U-shaped bar counter, an ornate island bar back with carved pillars, and a rare full-height glazed screen – all preserved as a nod to the pub’s illustrious past.

A true community hub, The Antelope has a storied history of bringing people together. It was here, in 1932, that Tooting & Mitcham United Football Club was founded, and in 1993, the pub hosted the first-ever promotion by the newly formed British Ladies’ Boxing Association, drawing a crowd for an unforgettable night of sporting history.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs and Bars, said:

“The Antelope is more than just a pub – it’s a pillar of the local community with an incredible history. Our goal, with the refurbishment, has been to respect the pub’s heritage while giving it a fresh new energy, making it the best version of itself. Whether you’ll be visiting for a Sunday roast, live music, a midweek pint, or to watch the game, we want The Antelope to feel like home for everyone in Tooting.”