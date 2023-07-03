Travel Industry Shows Resilience in Face of Cost-of-Living Crisis

Share Tweet Share Email

New research from world-leading hospitality group, Accor, has found that Britons are still prioritising travel despite the cost-of-living crisis facing many families.

On average, consumers are planning to take three trips before the end of the year with a third (32%) intending to invest more in travel this year than they did in 2022, despite the financial crunch.

Many Brits say they prioritise holidays to boost their mental wellbeing and leave stresses behind (36%), while more than a quarter of us (28%) say that taking a trip is crucial to maintain a work/life balance.

When choosing a trip, the majority of those asked will opt for a fast-paced city break (36%), while beach breaks remain popular with 35 percent of us planning a trip to the seaside either this year or next. A quarter (27%) of travellers are opting to get back to nature, with escapes to lakes, forest, mountain, and countryside locations proving popular.

A fifth of us (19%) are planning trips with friends this year, while 13 percent value their alone time and are organising a solo trip to relax and unwind. It’s a family affair for others as 14 percent are planning a multigenerational holiday, 17 percent will bring the kids, and one in ten (9%) even plan to bring a pet on their next trip.

Eco-conscious travellers are picking train trips, with seven percent of the nation booking a sleeper train or interrail across several countries, while road trippers are planning to visit multiple destinations across the UK (15%) and further afield (7%).

When it comes to staying off the beaten-track, Britons are split. A third of us (33%) value the lesser-visited spots while 29 percent like to tick all the tourist hotspots off their bucket list.

Accor, which owns one of the most diverse hotel brand portfolios in the industry including Pullman, Mercure, Novotel and ibis, says the research demonstrates just how central travel is to people’s priorities.

Aiden McAuley, a spokesperson for Accor in the UK, commented: “This research shows the inherent value of travel to people today. Despite the current economic climate, the travel and hospitality industry plays a vital role to the great British public.

“Consumers want to use their precious leisure time to reconnect with friends, spend quality time with family and decompress from the pressures of everyday life.”