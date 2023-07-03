Support Rainbow Migration with a Pint at The George IV

Share Tweet Share Email

The George IV in Chiswick will be partnering up with Rainbow Migration – a charity that provides emotional and practical support to members of the LGBTQI+ community who are going through the UK’s asylum and immigration system. With the support from Siren Craft Brew, its Lumina Session IPA will be rebranded as Illuminate Session IPA – with 50p for every pint sold to be donated the charity.

The George IV prides itself as being the venue at the heart of Chiswick High Road that pushes positive, forward thinking and is a creative hub – championing diversity while celebrating its heritage. The pub has regularly hosted West London Queer Project events for the past two years – moving closer to its goal of creating a space that’s truly open for all.

Siren Craft Brew has collaborated with The George IV, and other Fuller’s pubs, in the past to help other LGBTQI+ charities. The latest charity collaboration, Siren’s Illuminate, is a session IPA – with juicy tropical fruit notes, hoppy aromas of mango and pineapple and a refreshing balanced bitterness.

Ben Bullman, Manager of The George IV, said: “We are delighted to, once again, be collaborating with Siren to offer a beer with a purpose. Rainbow Migration is a charity close to the hearts of the team at The George IV and Siren Craft Brew – so it’s fantastic to raise money and awareness for this incredible cause.”

Lauren McCabe, Philanthropy Manager of Rainbow Migration, said: “We are delighted that the teams at The George IV and Siren Craft Brew have collaborated to support Rainbow Migration. This exciting fundraising initiative will help us to ensure LGBTQI+ people seeking sanctuary get the help and support they need when going through the asylum system. We are grateful for the awareness that Illuminate will also bring to local Chiswick residents and those who are visiting The George IV from further afield.”