Colombo Kitchen Wins Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2026

Colombo Kitchen, with restaurants in Worcester Park, Surrey and Putney, has been named Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year at the fourth annual Nation’s Curry Awards 2026, held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Huddersfield on Monday 9 February 2026.

Selected from a shortlist of eight Sri Lankan restaurants from across the UK, the award celebrates excellence across the country’s curry, hospitality and quick service sectors, recognising standout culinary talent and business achievement in restaurants, takeaways and service operations.

Organised by Oceanic Awards, the Nation’s Curry Awards bring together a UK wide community of operators across the broader curry and South Asian dining landscape, spotlighting innovation, consistency, service excellence and the contribution of award winning businesses to their local communities and the national hospitality sector.

The recognition underscores Colombo Kitchen’s commitment to authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, seasonal sourcing and a flavour philosophy that balances spices, coconut and heritage techniques across both neighbourhood restaurants. Under the creative leadership of Executive Chef and Founder Sylvia Perera, Colombo Kitchen has steadily built a reputation for vibrant, culturally rooted cooking, anchored in precision, generosity and warm neighbourhood hospitality, with Sylvia continuing to oversee menus and cooking across the Worcester Park and Putney sites.

Sylvia Perera, Executive Chef and Founder of Colombo Kitchen, said:

“We are incredibly honoured that Colombo Kitchen has been named Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year at the Nation’s Curry Awards. This recognition reflects the dedication of our passionate team across both restaurants and the continued support of our community, from loyal local guests to diners discovering Sri Lankan food for the first time. Awards like this inspire us to keep sharing the depth, warmth and vibrancy of Sri Lankan cooking through everything we do at Colombo Kitchen.”