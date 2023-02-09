Vote Now to Find Winner of Tourism Superstar 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The annual search to find winner of Tourism Superstar has begun. Run in partnership with The Mirror newspaper, Tourism Superstar celebrates those individuals working in English tourism who deserve recognition for going above and beyond in their role to give their visitors the warmest of welcomes and an unforgettable experience.

Ten finalists have been shortlisted from across the country, working in a range of roles both tourism and sector-related – including a station master, a black cab driver, classic car restorer, wildlife enthusiasts, historians and a Commonwealth Games volunteer.

The finalists are:

• Dave Paynter, Reserve Manager, WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Cotswolds

• Geoff Colvin, Chief Stationmaster, Kent & East Sussex Railway

• Geoff Rose, Front Desk Volunteer, Shaldon Wildlife Trust. Devon

• John Consterdine, Manchester Taxi Tours, Manchester

• Luke Henshaw, Classic Vehicle Restoration Apprentice, Great British Care Journey, Peak District & Derbyshire

• Michael Wilson, Official King’s Guide to the Kent Estuary, Morecambe Bay, Cumbria

• Navnit (Yogi) Jogi, Welcome Ambassador, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, West Midlands

• Jane Dixon, Ranger Jane’s Beach School, Northumberland

• Rihanna Harris, Chris Burdon, Stonehenge Stone Circle Experience Hosts, Wiltshire

• Tobie Jane Airey, Head of Visitor Happiness, Huckleberry Woods Micro Animal Adventures, Faversham, Kent

The public are invited to watch a full-length video of the finalists below and find more information on each one, including individual films showcasing them in their natural habitats, on our website. (VisitBritain) Public voting is now open on The Mirror website.

The winner will be announced during English Tourism Week in the Mirror on Saturday 25 March. They will receive their award during the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence this summer.