UK Hospitality Sector To Enjoy £78.4 Million Boost From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo by Ronald Woan licenced under CC BY 4.0 via Flickr (https://www.flickr.com/photos/rwoan/)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is forecast to give the UK hospitality sector a generous £78.4 million boost.

The Eras Tour Spending Report by discount site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, reveals Swifties are expected to spend £52.7 million on drinks either before or during the concerts. Another £25.7 million will be spent on food and other snacks as fans fuel up for the big event.

Breaking these figures down, this means each fan is set to spend £73.09 on average on food and drink either before or during their show. That’s £44.45 on drink and £28.24 on food.

With London hosting eight tour dates, hospitality venues in the capital are set for the biggest sales boost at £55.7 million. Following behind is Edinburgh which can expect sales of £11.5 million, and Liverpool at £7.4 million. Hosting just one tour date, Cardiff will see the smallest bump in hospitality sales at £4 million, but that’s still a pretty healthy amount.

Whilst hospitality businesses inside the stadiums themselves will see the bulk of sales, other businesses in the tour cities will also benefit with fans set to purchase £15.9 million worth of food and £21 million of drinks outside the venues. This accounts for 61.8% and 38.9% of all food and drink sales respectively. On the other hand, £31.7 million of drinks (60.2%) and £9.8 million of food (38.2%) will be bought by hungry fans inside the venues.

With almost six million drinks forecast to be purchased over the tour and each Swiftie ordering an average of five beverages each, hospitality venues are in for a lucrative night when Taylor Swift comes to town.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments:

“As Taylor-mania sweeps the UK, hospitality venues can expect a healthy boost in sales over the concert dates.

“It’s almost as if The Eras Tour is Taylor-made for businesses, drawing fans to the host cities and enticing them to spend. Cashing in on the craze, Liverpool’s been renamed ‘Taylor Town’ in Swift’s honour keeping locals entertained and encouraging them to get out and about, visiting cafes, bars and restaurants. Savvy hospitality businesses should hop on the hype while it lasts, keeping fans fuelled and ready to dance the night away.