London Bartender Wins Diageo World Class GB

Danilo Frigulti from Viajante87 bar in London’s Notting Hill has won the World Class GB Grand Final, and now goes forward to Shanghai in September to represent Great Britain at the World Class Global Finals, where the ‘world’s best bartender’ will be crowned.

The two-day competition saw Frigulti fend off competition from 22 other finalists in a series of challenges, finishing in a ceremony at Koko in London on 4 June.

The challenges included ‘Don Julio: Outside the Box’, where bartenders were tasked with creating any style of cocktail with unknown ingredients presented to them in a mystery box. There was also ‘Walker of the World’, where finalists created country-inspired cocktails using Johnnie Walker Blue and Black Label.

The final 10 contestants then took part in a speed round where they created four cocktails in four minutes.

Danilo is originally from the south of Italy where he started his career in hospitality as a barista. He then moved to London in 2018 where he started his journey in the bar industry as a barback at The London Edition.

On his triumph he said:

“Wow, this is incredible. I’ve worked in this amazing industry for five years now and I’m so proud to be recognised like this for a career and industry I feel so lucky to be part of.

“Thank you so much to my team and mentors for being so generous with their time and wisdom – you’ve all helped me get to this point and I can’t wait to represent Great Britain in Shanghai.”

Asked what sets World Class apart as a bartending competition, Danilo said:

“The World Class family, without any doubt. It might sound easy now because I got the trophy, but it’s not just about the trophy – it’s the incredible relationship and connection among every single participant.”