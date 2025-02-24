Northumberland Operator Takes On Second Star Lease

Share Post Share Email

Northumberland licensee, Robbie Morgan, has taken on The Schooner in Amble, his second Star lease. The pub, which has been closed for three years, will reopen mid-April following a £420,000 joint refurbishment with Star Pubs. 16 new jobs will be created.

An experienced licensee and qualified chef, Robbie wants to create a similar set-up to his other Star Pub site, The Half Moon in Stakeford, a premium food led destination pub which he has run since 2019.

Says Robbie: “Both The Half Moon and The Schooner are located in tourist locations have letting rooms, providing additional income streams. Their offers appeal to locals and tourists alike.”

“900 hew homes have been built in Amble with more to follow, benefiting The Schooner, which will have one of the biggest and best gardens in the area. It is also just around the corner from the marina with its 250 berths and there are many walks on the doorstep.

“My intention is to grow my pub estate in the North East organically. I don’t have a target number of pubs that I want to reach or a timeframe. I will investigate opportunities as they arise. My bullseye is premium and quality food pubs in destination locations, which are proving resilient in these challenging economic times.”

Says Tammy Molson, Star Pubs Business Development Manager:

“Robbie has done a fantastic job turning around The Half Moon at Stakeford. The investment together with his high standards and innovative menu ideas will transform the fortune of The Schooner too. It’s great to be reopening The Schooner and adding to the attractions of Amble. I look forward to helping Robbie realise his ambitions and to visiting the pub when it reopens.”