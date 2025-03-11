UKHospitality Scotland Responds to Scottish Labour Skills Plan

Share Post Share Email

Scottish Labour’s Skills for Scotland plan outlined how the party would spend all of Scotland’s share of the Apprenticeship Levy funding on skills development, create an industry board for skills and establish a new Skills for Schools programme to join up schools and workplaces.

Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, said: “Hospitality is a major employer in Scotland and it’s good to see Scottish Labour lay out its plan for reforming the skills system, which is critical to developing a strong talent pipeline for hospitality businesses.

“Better utilising Apprenticeship Levy funds for Scottish businesses and the development of an industry skills board are both positive and much-needed measures.

“Facilitating greater connections between workplaces and schools is a very worthwhile ambition, particularly as we have already seen the good work of Hospitality Connect in providing hospitality work experience for school pupils in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I would also urge the Scottish Government and all political parties to look toward developing a hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programme, which is being rolled out by the UK Government, as a successful model to help bring people back into work and help venues with recruitment.”