BrewDog Announces Leadership Changes as James Arrow Steps Down

Independent brewer and bar operator BrewDog has unveiled a shake-up in its leadership team, with James Arrow stepping down as chief executive.

James Taylor, who has been BrewDog’s chief financial officer since November 2023, has been promoted to CEO, while Lauren Carrol, previously chief marketing officer, is now its new COO. Taylor brings significant experience to the position, having previously held senior roles at major consumer brands including Mayborn Group, GHD, and Anya Hindmarch.

Arrow, who took over the role from company founder James Watt in 2023, is leaving for personal reasons. His tenure saw key developments, including a restructuring of BrewDog’s US operations and securing a partnership as the official beer provider at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Under his leadership, the company returned to profitability in 2024 following a challenging financial period that saw a pre-tax loss of £59.2 million at the end of 2023.

Additionally, Lauren Carrol has been appointed chief operating officer. Carrol, who joined BrewDog in 2018, has played a key role in the company’s marketing strategy, overseeing the launch of popular new beers such as Wingman, Black Heart, and Shore Leave.

BrewDog chairman Allan Leighton commented on the leadership changes, stating: “James Taylor has been a pivotal figure in shaping BrewDog’s financial strategy and ensuring a strong platform for sustainable growth. His deep knowledge of the business and operational expertise make him the ideal person to lead BrewDog forward.”

“I would also like to congratulate Lauren on her well-earned promotion. Her strategic vision and marketing expertise have been instrumental in BrewDog’s ongoing success.”

“Finally, on behalf of the company, I want to thank James Arrow for his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”