Shaking Things Up: Be At One Crowns Best In Glass 2025 Winner

The nation’s top Be At One bartenders went head-to-head in an electrifying final at Be At One’s flagship venue, Be At One Regent Street last week, as the Best In Glass 2025 champion was crowned. Now in its third year, the competition saw months of fierce rivalry and a record-breaking 149 entries, culminating in Léna Fontugne claiming the coveted title.

Impressing the judges with a show-stopping Basil Bloom cocktail, Léna now joins the ranks of Be At One’s elite mixologists.

With an all-new mystery box round introduced this year, the competition was tougher than ever. Finalists had just 30 minutes to craft an original cocktail using surprise ingredients before stepping into the ultimate showdown – presenting their signature drinks to a panel of industry judges.

Judged by last year’s Best In Glass winner Kadir, World Class GB 2024 champion Danilo, Be At One’s Head of Drinks Chelsie Bailey, and a Diageo World Class ambassador August Svensson, the contest saw jaw-dropping creativity, precision and passion on display. But in the end, there could only be one winner.

Léna Fontugne – Be At One Richmond – Basil Bloom! Taking home the title of Best In Glass 2025, Léna walks away with a £2,000 tax-free cash prize, a golden ticket into the top 100 at World Class GB 2026, and a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to the World Class Global Finals 2025.

The winning cocktail will also take centre stage in Be At One’s seasonal campaign before earning a permanent spot on the brand-new menu launching this May.

Léna’s cocktail, the Basil Bloom is a refreshing cocktail that highlights the grapefruit botanical within Tanqueray No. 10 gin. This delightful drink combines the vibrant flavours of homemade basil syrup, and triple sec grapefruit sherbet, creating a well-balanced and aromatic experience. Perfect for any occasion, the Basil Bloom went down a storm with the judges due to its unique and invigorating taste.

Chelsie Bailey, Head of Drinks Development at Be At One, said: “Best In Glass is about celebrating the artistry of our bartenders and pushing the boundaries of cocktail innovation. This year’s competition was next level, and Léna truly delivered a world-class performance. We can’t wait for our guests to try their winning creation on our new menu!”

Léna said: “”Winning Best In Glass was an incredible experience, and I’m beyond grateful to have competed alongside such talented and passionate bartenders. Everyone brought their A-game so to be awarded this win is an honour! The competition was intense, but the energy, support, and camaraderie at the heart of the Be At One spirit made it truly special.”

“A huge thank you to everyone who encouraged me and to the amazing team at Be At One for creating this opportunity and allowing me to push my creativity and hone my cocktail-making skills.”

“Seeing my winning cocktail featured on the menu is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to keep learning and growing in this industry. This is proof that stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to something amazing!”