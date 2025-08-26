UK’s Top 100 Restaurant Groups See Profits Soar 18% To £365m in Past Year

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s Top 100 restaurant groups’ profits have jumped 18% over the past year to £365m in 2025, up from £308m in 2024, says national accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.

The turnover of the UK’s Top 100 restaurant groups has also jumped in the last year to £12.9bn from £10.8bn last year – a 19% rise.

The increase in growth and profitability follows several years of cost-cutting in the sector, with many operators streamlining their branch networks and reducing headcount to create leaner, more efficient businesses.

Growth has been particularly strong in the fast food and casual dining segments. Burger and steakhouse chains like Flat Iron Steak have enjoyed some of the largest increases in turnover, as consumers look for affordable but quality dining experiences.

Martin Jones, Partner at UHY Hacker Young, says: “After years of challenges and despite an extremely tough trading environment the UK’s restaurant sector is showing a strong turnaround in profitability.”

“Whilst many chains are still suffering from depressed margins and weak demand there is enough innovation and expansion going in the top 100 to deliver better results.”

“Many operators have adapted quickly, embracing new technologies and finding innovative ways to reach customers and keep them coming back.”

“Within some segments of the restaurant sector, like the new wave of pizza outlets, PE money seems to be returning.”

“There are obvious clouds on the horizon – a massive increase in employers’ national insurance and a continued ramping up of the minimum wage creates a major threat.”

Jones also identifies several key measures which restaurant groups have undertaken to increase sales and profitability, including:

• Investing in technology, such as touchscreen ordering in fast food outlets, to reduce reliance on labour which has become more expensive as the Government increases payroll taxes

• Upgrading offerings in order to increase menu prices to offset food inflation – in some cases improving margins

• Signing exclusive partnerships and offering exclusive menu items with delivery companies like Deliveroo and Just Eat to boost at-home dining sales

• Using better data tools to more accurately forecast sales and manage stock to ensure kitchens can meet demand and cut wastage

• Launching mobile apps to allow customers to easily manage bookings, orders and offers

• Developing more innovative menus to keep customers engaged