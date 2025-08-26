Drinks Sales Back In Growth After Bright Start To August

Share Post Share Email

Suppliers and operators in Britain’s On Premise have returned to modest growth in early August after an up-and-down July, CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 2 August were 3.3% down on the same week in 2024. It rounded out a month that began with negative trading before a positive recovery in the middle of the month and a flat end.

However, the On Premise has started August with decent increases, thanks to bursts of warm weather and solid school holiday spending. Average sales in the seven days to 9 August were up by 2.4% year-on-year—a figure that is slightly below the current rate of inflation, but that raises hopes of a good end to the Summer if the sun continues to shine.

Trading was positive on six of the first nine days of this month, and growth peaked at 10% and 8% on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 August respectively. The weekend was more muted, with year-on-year increases of 2% and 0.4% on Friday and Saturday (8 and 9 August).

High temperatures had their usual positive impact on Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories, as consumers headed out for refreshment in pubs and bars with gardens and terraces. Beer sales in the week to 9 August were 5% higher than the same week in 2024, while cider rose 3%. Soft drinks had a reasonable week at 2%, and spirits were virtually level at only 0.4% down—but wine dropped 5% to continue a challenging period.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“Drinks sales in the On Premise have been flat at best for most of this Summer, but a brighter start to August raises hopes that operators and suppliers can end the season on a high. Consumers’ disposable incomes are still under strain and operators’ cost pressures remain intense, but there will be hopes that the On Premise can build some decent momentum as we move towards the crucial final third of the year.”