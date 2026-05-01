Valor Hospitality Receives Industry Recognition for Culture and Inclusion

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Valor Hospitality has been recognised for its workplace excellence at IHG’s UK and Ireland Impact Awards.

At a ceremony on 21st April, it received the Inclusion and Impact award for its delivery of initiatives that embed diversity, equity, wellbeing and talent development into IHG’s hotels.

The hospitality management company operates 28 hotels across the UK and Ireland on behalf of global hotel brand IHG. These hotels form part of Valor’s growing UK and Europe portfolio, which has doubled in five years to reach 40 properties.

Central to Valor’s management is its people-first approach across all hotels. Notable recent initiatives include the ‘Becoming an Inclusive Leader’ programme. Working with an external partner, Valor developed a research-led programme to equip leaders with practical skills to challenge bias, foster belonging, and model inclusive behaviours for over 550 hotel managers and supervisors.

Alongside formal training, the team also recently introduced ‘Equally Yours’, a board-game-based learning experience. This was co-created with Valor’s Infinity Group of 20 team members, helping to shape the future of Valor and progressing diversity, equity and inclusion. This new educational board game encourages safe dialogue on identity, privilege, allyship, and barriers to progression.

Moira Laird, People and Culture Director at Valor Hospitality UK & Europe, commented: “People have always been at the centre of all that we do at Valor. Strengthening and developing our culture in an authentic, honest, and open-minded way has enabled us to learn and create an environment where everyone has a strong sense of belonging and can be their true selves.

“Our journey began with the top team and quickly involved many representatives from across the business, forming what we now call the Infinity Group, who brought drive, lived experience and passion to help us shape our education and awareness. The Infinity Group, together with the people team, are the true winners of this award, along with the thousands of team members working across the UK who are aligned with our values and play their part in creating a culture where everyone feels valued. A big thank you to IHG for recognising our impact across its hotels and beyond.”

In 2025 alone, Valor facilitated 140 internal promotions. This is thanks to processes like fully funded apprenticeships, leadership pathways, and specialist programmes.

Brian McCarthy, President at Valor Hospitality UK and Europe, commented: “Our team is what I am most proud of here at Valor. From the small group when we launched in the UK, to the team of thousands we have now, we have come a long way. But what has stayed true throughout is our commitment to putting our people first.

“Each team member has a role to play in us receiving this award, so I owe them a thank you. We are obsessive about getting our culture right, so it’s great to see it recognised by one of our brilliant partners.”