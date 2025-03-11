Venus Wine and Spirit Merchants Celebrates 50 Years with Expansion and New Distribution Centre

Share Post Share Email

Venus Wine and Spirit Merchants is marking its 50th anniversary in the drinks industry, celebrating five decades of excellence, innovation, and commitment to providing high-quality products to the on-trade sector.

Now part of the Booker Group, and to further expand its reach and presence across the UK, Venus has opened a new distribution centre in the North-West of England – one of 2 new sites scheduled to open in 2025.

Located at Booker’s Makro branch in Manchester, this first strategic location will allow Venus to more efficiently serve customers across Manchester and Liverpool, while also freeing up capacity for future growth in regions such as Leeds and Yorkshire. Approximately 12 new roles will be created initially, with potential for further employment opportunities in future months.

Venus is a trusted name in the on-trade sector, offering an extensive selection of over 3,000 premium spirits, beers, wines, and soft drinks. Founded in 1975, the company has long been recognised for its expertise, exceptional product range, and commitment to quality. In mid-2024, Venus joined the Booker Group to further strengthen its hospitality offer.

Andrew Yaxley, Booker Group CEO said: “We’re proud to be building on Venus’ growth story and look forward to seeing how our new distribution centres will help this part of our Group continue to thrive. The combination of Venus’ specialist on-trade expertise and Booker’s nationwide reach means we’re well placed to help hospitality customers grow their business more profitably; we’re looking forward to supporting even more of them through this expansion.”

Neil Jewsbury, Managing Director for Venus said: “We’re incredibly excited to celebrate 50 years of Venus and to mark this milestone by opening our brand-new distribution centre. This expansion is a key part of our strategy to better support our existing customers and increase our geographic reach, allowing us to serve new markets efficiently.”