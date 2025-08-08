Village Pub Near Carlisle Celebrates AA Rosette Award

Share Post Share Email

The Queens pub in Warwick-on-Eden is raising a glass after being crowned with an AA Rosette for culinary excellence, alongside a four-star rating for its accommodation.

It is now the only AA Rosette-awarded establishment in the village.

The pub is owned by Lancashire-based hospitality group Thwaites and managed by Tim Frayne and Mike Fielder, who have been at the helm since May 2023.

Commenting on the award, Mr Frayne said: “Mike and I took over The Queens in May 2023, and it’s been a rollercoaster of good beer and great food ever since.

“I’ve been running pubs since 2014, from city-centre spots to countryside gems, and even a few with microbreweries thrown in, so yes, I’m a bit obsessed with cask ale.

“Our shared love for real ale and good values has helped us shape The Queens into what it is today.

Andrew Buchanan, director of pubs and brewing at Thwaites, commented on the win, saying: “It’s fantastic to see The Queens receive the recognition it deserves.

“Tim and Mike have done an exceptional job of putting the pub back on the map, and this AA Rosette reflects the team’s passion for creating something truly special for the local community.”

Following the inspection, the AA praised the hospitality at The Queens, saying it ‘sets a great tone for a wonderful stay’ and that ‘the team’s friendly, natural approach makes guests feel right at home from the get-go’.

The venue serves a menu of classic pub favourites and bistro-style specials, all cooked with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The AA was also impressed with the pub’s breakfast offering, calling it ‘a great start to the day’ and giving it an AA Breakfast Award.