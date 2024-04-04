Hospitality Salaries Fall Salary Survey Reveals

Share Tweet Share Email

Salaries in the hospitality sector have seen a squeeze at the mid-level with a larger number of workers earning less than £30k (up from 30% in 2023 to 37%) and a rise in those earning £60k or more (up from 13% in 2023 to 16% in 2024), according to a major survey of hospitality employees.

The UK’s Largest Hospitality Salary Survey 2024, created by KAM in partnership with Access Group, the BII, Hospitality Jobs UK, Montgomery Group and Otolo, reveals a decrease in salary levels across most sectors of hospitality, with the exception of hotels where average salaries have risen from £42.1k to £44.8k.

According to over 1,300 UK employees taking part in the annual survey the average salary in fast food/cafes has dropped this year from £42.7k to £37k, from £41.2k to £40.2k in full service restaurants and in pubs, clubs and bars has dropped from £41.2k to £40.2k.

The survey, now in its third year, found a decrease in salaries across the main job roles, with the exception of general management, and a decrease for employees at mid-career level and lower, compared with an increase in average salaries for those with 13+ years experience.

Employee satisfaction amongst respondents had risen, however, with the number of workers reporting a healthy work/life balance up from 51% in 2023 to 59% this year. Some 69% of workers report being happy in their current roles, up from 62%, while 62% expect to be working for the same company in 12 months time, up from 54%. An impressive 82% of employees say they would recommend a career in hospitality, compared with 74% that would have done so last year.

While receiving a fair salary remains the most important benefit cited by employees, the survey reveals employees are placing more emphasis on other benefits including holiday entitlement (cited by 92% of respondents as very or quite important) training and development sessions (88%), flexible hours (83%) and mentoring (75%). The provision of ‘softer’ benefits has also risen in importance such as ‘well-being sessions’ (up 6%), discounts on eating and drinking out (up 10%) and counselling (up 9%).

“It seems the UK’s hospitality sector has worked at improving those areas it was traditionally weaker on – so training and additional benefits. While there has been a slight decrease in average salaries across most sectors, improved employee benefits are going some way to make up for this prompting more employees to be happier in their work. It’s vital this continues in order to retain and attract staff going forward,” commented Access Group’s director of learning Jamie Campbell.

Other findings from The UK’s Largest Hospitality Salary Survey 2024 include:

A sharp decrease in pay for 16-18 year olds, but an increase for 19-21s and an increase for salaries for 36-54 year olds