West Country Multiple Operator Recognised For Services To The Community In Two Cities

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Brislington’s longest serving licensee, Duncan Smith of The Sandringham on Sandy Park Road, has been awarded a prestigious Dedicated Service Award by Heineken owned Star Pubs.

It was given to him by Star Pubs area manager, Gavin Perkins, in recognition of the contribution he has made to the community during his 36 years as the pub’s licensee and 46 years in the pub industry.

Born-and-bred in Bristol, Duncan had been manager at The Sandringham for the five years prior to taking on its lease in 1990.

He explains: “I went from being the manager of The Sandringham aged 29 to taking on leases for seven Bristol pubs overnight. My boss and mentor had 25 pubs at the time and sadly had to give them up due to ill health. He suggested I take them over and advised which would thrive best. It was a baptism of fire. My first two years were a nightmare. It was a hand-to-mouth existence and full-on overseeing so many pubs.

I survived and went on to have 15 pubs at one time. 10 years ago, I decided to reduce the number of pubs I had to four. Today I own two freeholds in Bristol, The Barley Mow, in Bedminster and The Kings Head in Kingswood as well as The Larkhall Inn in Bath, another Star Pubs’ lease. In my time, I have dealt with all the pub companies but Star Pubs is the only one I want to work with now.”

When Duncan started working at The Sandringham there were eight pubs in Brislington; today there are four. It survived the smoking ban in 2007, the global financial crisis in 2008, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis and current high levels of taxation. During the Covid pandemic pub staff delivered takeaway beers to some of the old regulars living alone. Mindful that the pub was their social life, Duncan and his team were keen to check on them and show a friendly face.

Known affectionately locally as The Sange, the turn of the 20th century local has retained its authentic pub character and ambience. The walls are adorned with photos of old Bristol, Concorde and of Bobby Moore raising the 1966 World Cup trophy.

On the ground floor there is a sports bar with dart boards and a pool table and a rear lounge bar. And on the first floor there is a function room with a bar and traditional skittle alley.

The Sandringham hosts regular events to bring residents together including quiz nights, skittles, cribbage, bingo, a Sunday meat raffle, and darts. For the last four years it has also hosted a popular 24-hour darts marathon raising funds for BLESMA, the limbless veteran’s charity, and for the Children’s Hospice South West.

During his time at The Sandringham Duncan has created many jobs and given shifts to people to help them get by and to young people starting their working life.

Duncan adds: “Our regulars are hugely protective of The Sandringham and don’t want it to change. I’d like to thank them for their support over the years and all the sleepless nights they cause me!

I also want to thank the amazing manager of The Sandringham, Carly, and the managers of my other pubs and their staff without whose hard work these much-loved locals wouldn’t still be here today.

“I have loved running pubs and the involvement it has given me in many local communities; this privilege makes life richer and more fulfilling. Running pubs isn’t just about the bottom line. For me, it’s a lifestyle focussed around people. It’s so rewarding to give back and to bring enjoyment to customers.

“The Sandringham in particular holds a special place in my heart as it is where it all began for me. I still have an office here and work here. So, cheers! I can’t imagine life without it and not running pubs. For those who wondered, I am not calling ‘time’ yet. I have extended my leases another five years.”

Says Gavin Perkins, Star Pubs area manager for Bristol: “Congratulations on your well-deserved awards, Duncan, for the many years you have run both The Sandringham and your Bath pub, The Larkhall Inn, creating much-loved community locals. Wishing you, your teams and your customers many happy years ahead”