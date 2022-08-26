Wetherspoon is the Most Visited Licensed Brand

Share Tweet Share Email

Those are the findings of CGA BrandTrack, a syndicated consumer survey into the eating and drinking out behaviours of 20,000 nationally-representative British consumers annually.

The survey, undertaken by CGA by NielsenIQ tracks the consumers interactions with and perceptions of the largest 70 hospitality brands.

Among the companies tracked are McDonald’s, KFC, Nando’s, Greene King, Harvester, Pizza Hut and Greggs.

The survey showed that 20.5 million customers visited Wetherspoon pubs in a six month period.

It is also highlighted that 43 per cent of customers surveyed had visited Wetherspoon in the same period.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are delighted with the findings of the survey.

“Our staff work hard to offer customers excellent pubs with first-class service at all times.

“This, together with the quality of the pubs, its food and drink, obviously resonates with customers who continue to visit Wetherspoon pubs in their millions.

“We do not take our customers for granted and appreciate the fact that they choose to visit Wetherspoon’s.”