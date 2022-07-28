Wetherspoon Raise £20 Million for Young Lives vs Cancer

Share Tweet Share Email

Wetherspoon’s staff and customers have achieved a magnificent milestone – raising £20 million for the company’s chosen charity – Young Lives vs Cancer.

The money has been raised over the past 20 years, with the partnership between the organisations starting in 2002.

Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK’s leading children’s cancer charity, provides practical, financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer – and their families.

In the past 20 years, pub staff have organised thousands of fundraising events, including raffles, quizzes, bake sales, bingo, head-shaving, leg-waxing, sky-diving and mountain-climbing, as well as wearing crazy costumes and wacky wigs.

In addition, Wetherspoon’s staff organised interpub fundraising team events, including the KICK football competition, the annual darts tournament, participating in the London marathon and, most recently, a cycle ride from London to Paris.

These have been wonderfully supported by customers and staff who have donated generously to the charity, year on year.

Young Lives vs Cancer’s director of income and engagement, Luke Mallett, said:

“When the partnership began with a chance meeting in 2002, the initial fundraising partnership had a target of £500,000, yet, 20 years later, that total has reached an incredible £20 million.

“Wetherspoon’s staff and pub communities have amazed us year after year. From the bottom of our heart, we wish to thank each and every one of them for their dedication, enthusiasm and support.

“Young Lives vs Cancer supports more than 7,000 young cancer patients and their families each year, and Wetherspoon’s customers, employees and local communities play a part in helping to be there for them.”

Wetherspoon’s people director, Tom Ball, added: “We are extremely proud to have raised so much money for such a wonderful charity.

“We look forward to raising even more in the years to come to assist Young Lives vs Cancer with its outstanding work in helping young cancer patients and their families.”

Young Lives vs Cancer helps young people (0–25) with cancer, and their families, to face everything which cancer throws at them. The charity’s specialist social workers offer empowering support to help families to face the emotional effects of a cancer diagnosis. They also offer financial and practical support by liaising with schools and employers, helping families to access grants and benefits. Young Lives vs Cancer provides grants to help families with the costs associated with cancer, including those for petrol, parking and food. The charity also has 11 ‘Homes from Home’ across the UK – a free place for families to stay close by, while their child is going through treatment.