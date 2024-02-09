Wetherspoon Raises Prices as Costs Increase

Share Tweet Share Email

Wetherspoon has increased its prices for the second time in six months as costs continue to increase.

Wetherspoon said in a statement: “Most prices in Wetherspoon pubs have increased by 3.95% from Thursday, 1 February 2024.

“Some prices have increased by less. Ruddles Bitter has increased by 1%. Bud Light lager, Stowford Press Cider and Doom Bar bitter have increased by 2%. Draught Pepsi has not increased.

“The average increase, across all bar and food products is 3%.”

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: “Wetherspoon, like most pub companies, has seen some big increases in costs. We believe that our prices remain competitive, even after these changes.”

Chairman Tim Martin used the group’s January trading update to hit out against a disparity in costs hitting pubs and supermarkets.

He said labour costs in pubs were about 30% of sales, compared to around 10% in supermarkets, meaning retail stores were able to offer lower prices.