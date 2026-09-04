Wetherspoon to open new pub at University of St Andrews

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Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open its new pub at the University of St Andrews on Friday 4 September 2026 at 8am.

The Red Gown pub will be located in the Students’ Association building, situated in the heart of St Andrews, in St Mary’s Place, with its own dedicated pub entrance.

It will be open to students and university staff, as well as visitors and the local community, and offer Wetherspoon’s full all-day menu, with mobile app ordering and table service.

A full refurbishment of the existing Students’ Association bar has taken place to create the new pub.

The existing ground floor bar has been rebranded, with a complete interior transformation featuring new carpeting, lighting, artwork, fixtures and fittings.

Refurbishment work includes a new bar layout and drinks dispense system, allowing for an expanded product range, as well as a new kitchen, enabling the pub to offer the full Wetherspoon menu.

The new bespoke carpet design is inspired by the shield of the University of St Andrews, featuring crescent moons, representing Peter de Luna, the given name of Pope Benedict XIII who issued the bulls of foundation of the university in 1413, as well as open book pages to represent learning.

The bar will continue to be owned and operated by the Students’ Association, ensuring bar staff are employed and managed by the Association, which is already one of the largest student employers in St Andrews.

Through the partnership, the Students’ Association will gain access to Wetherspoon’s established business model, which is used successfully across its UK pubs.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert ‘RoMo’ Moran, President of Student Opportunities at the University of St Andrews Students’ Association, said: “A partnership with Wetherspoon is a positive step forward for students in St Andrews, bringing new opportunities, increased employment, and better value food and drink.

“It supports our ambition to make this space a true hub of student life — relevant, vibrant, and shaped by the needs of today’s students.

“We’re especially excited that students helped to decide what the pub is called, as we work together to create a welcoming, inclusive, and student led space for all.”

Wetherspoon’s chief executive, John Hutson, said: “We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of St Andrews and believe it will be a great asset for the students social life.”