Why 0% Belongs on the Wine List, Not Off It

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Article supplied by Lanchester Wines (www.lanchesterwines.co.uk)

Moderation is no longer a niche behaviour. Today’s on trade consumer is increasingly conscious about when, how and how much they drink, yet crucially, they still want to participate in social occasions. For operators, that presents an opportunity rather than a threat.

As a wine business, we firmly believe that zero alcohol options work best when they sit alongside full strength wines, not instead of them. A well curated 0% sparkling offer keeps mixed occasion tables together, protects dwell time and ensures no guest feels excluded from a celebratory moment.

Two standout examples in our portfolio are Tommy Bacco 0% Sparkling from Tombacco in Italy, usually known for its Prosecco. And Moutard M0% Sparkling from Famille Moutard in France, usually known for its high end Champagne and Burgundy wines.

Tommy Bacco 0% brings Italian flair to the category. Made from premium grape must, it delivers freshness, balance and persistence rather than overt sweetness. Importantly, it looks and serves like sparkling wine, making it an easy swap. Its quality credentials were recognised with a Silver award at the People’s Choice Drinks Awards, reinforcing that alcohol free no longer means compromise.

From France, Moutard M0% reflects the pedigree of a historic Champagne house applying the same care and expertise to a zero alcohol expression. Crisp, refined and food friendly, it offers operators a credible alcohol free option that sits comfortably on premium wine lists.

Consumer data consistently shows that around half of on trade drinkers are now moderating their alcohol intake, driven by health, lifestyle and financial considerations. Many are not abstaining completely, but alternating between alcoholic and alcohol free serves over the course of an occasion.

For operators, the message is clear: offering high quality 0% sparkling alongside wine keeps guests engaged, supports inclusive hospitality and protects revenue. Done well, alcohol free doesn’t dilute the wine offer, it strengthens it.