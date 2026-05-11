BCB London – Get Your Ticket Now!

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BCB London’s return to Tobacco Dock this May signals more than just the second edition of a successful trade show—it marks the evolution of a platform finding its place in the global drinks calendar. Following a strong debut in 2025, the 2026 edition comes into sharper focus, with a clear emphasis on education and the changing needs of today’s hospitality industry.

Central to this shift is the appointment of Elliot Ball as Director of Education. With a background spanning bar ownership, consultancy and training, Ball brings a practical, experience-led approach to shaping the programme. His focus is clear: to deliver content that reflects the realities of working in hospitality today, rather than abstract theory.

The 2026 seminar programme underlines this direction. Sessions exploring flavour science, sustainability and team culture highlight an industry that is evolving beyond drinks creation into a more holistic, people-focused business. From understanding the biology of taste to building stronger, more resilient teams, the agenda is rooted in practical insight that operators can apply immediately.

This is where BCB London begins to stand apart. Rather than replicating its Berlin counterpart, it leans into the specific challenges facing the British Isles, from staff retention and skills development to workplace culture. These are not distant trends but everyday pressures for businesses across the sector.

If year one proved there is appetite for a London-based international bar show, year two is about delivering real substance. With a stronger educational backbone and a clear focus on industry relevance, BCB London 2026 is positioning itself as an essential date for hospitality professionals navigating both ongoing challenges and future opportunities.

Visit www.barconventlondon.com