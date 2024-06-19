Wireless Social Makes Final Call For Teams To Enter Hospitality Kicks Football Tournament Later This Month

Share Tweet Share Email

Wireless Social, the Access Group-owned leading provider of guest Wi-Fi solutions, is making a final call for both men’s and women’s teams to re-create EUROs fever and sign up to its annual charity football tournament, Hospitality Kicks. With Access Hospitality kickstarting the fundraising with a £20,000 donation, hopes are high that funds can eclipse the £25,000 raised for charity last year.

Now in its second year, the tournament – raising money for the Tim Bacon Foundation, the Licensed Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away – will be taking place on Tuesday 25th June at Wythenshawe Sports Ground in Manchester, with the aim of smashing last year’s total raised.

The tournament – won last year by the Licensed Trade Charity (men’s) and Snowfox Group/YO Sushi (women’s) – is a 7-a-side format, with three subs allowed per game. Every match will be refereed by a professional official, ensuring fair officiating in each game.

There is still plenty of time to register your team, and it’s open to operators, suppliers and agencies alike – anybody with a connection to the hospitality and leisure industries can enter a team to be in with a chance of lifting the trophy – which last year was presented by Liverpool and Scotland icon, Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Julian Ross, Founder and CEO of Wireless Social, said:

“Last year’s Hospitality Kicks football tournament was a huge success, raising more than £25,000 for three of our industry’s leading charities. With the additional support of Access Hospitality, we’re expecting this year’s follow-up event to be even bigger and more exciting, and there’s still plenty of time to get involved and enter your team.”

Champa Magesh, Managing Director – Access Hospitality at The Access Group, said:

“At Access Hospitality our purpose is to serve hospitality operators – the lifeblood of the UK economy. We are delighted to be a part of Wireless Social’s annual Hospitality Kicks tournament, raising money for three outstanding charities, and I’d like to extend the best of luck to each and every team competing on the day.”

To enter a men’s or women’s team into the tournament, simply visit this website and register your interest. Entries will close on Friday 21st June. www.wireless-social.com