WSET to Hold First Virtual Open House

Share Tweet Share Email

WSET (the Wine & Spirit Education Trust) is to hold its first ‘virtual open house’ event on 19th – 20th October 2022 as part of an ongoing drive to raise awareness of its qualifications within the global drinks trade. Free to attend, the online event will showcase WSET’s portfolio of globally recognised wine, spirit and sake qualifications. The event has been designed to appeal to anyone interested in learning about WSET education as well as existing WSET students considering taking another qualification. The event will also offer businesses the opportunity to learn how WSET training can add value to their teams.

The two-day programme is packed with informative and inspirational content, covering all aspects of WSET education and includes live sessions delivered by WSET’s education team. Sessions will look at the content, outcomes and benefits for students taking qualifications from Level 1 (beginner) to Level 4 (expert). WSET students will also share their study experiences and talk about their WSET journeys.

The first day (19th October) will focus on wine qualifications and the second day (20th October) will cover spirits and sake qualifications. The programme will be accessible to students in every time zone and some live sessions will also be run in French and Spanish.

WSET’s Marketing Director, Carolyn d’Aguilar, comments,

“We are really excited to be holding our first ever virtual Open House. Just like a college or university open day, this event will allow potential students to sample our wine, spirits and sake qualifications before they commit to signing up with one of our course providers. They can explore which qualification and study option is right for them and how WSET education can benefit them – whether for their career or for personal enjoyment.”

The Open House is a virtual event designed to be as accessible as possible for existing and potential students across the globe. Attendees need to register to join the event live, with all sessions available to watch on-demand on WSET’s events platform for 30 days after the event closes. To find out more about WSET’s Open House visit wsetglobal.com and to register for the event sign up here.