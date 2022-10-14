WTTC and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance Announce Partnership to Accelerate the Transition to Net Positive Hospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

WTTC and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance aim to build a more sustainable, net positive, global hospitality industry.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) committing both organisations to closer collaborative working, focusing on improving the environmental and social impact of the global hospitality industry.

Through the MoU, WTTC and the Alliance have pledged to promote a united voice for a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry, cooperating on new research projects to foster understanding of the latest in sustainability innovation.

The two organisations will also work together to raise awareness of new initiatives and success stories, launch new commissions and advisory bodies, further advance understanding of innovation and key sustainability indicators and partner on critical issues such as youth employability, human trafficking, and climate action.

Hotels and other tourist accommodation such as short-term rentals are at the heart of the hospitality industry, unlocking entire local economies through nearby restaurants, events, culture, and music venues.

By working together, the industry can become a driving force toward a more sustainable future for the industry.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said:

“The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance has been a valuable supporter of our Hotel Sustainability Basics which are the first step in the ladder to advance sustainability in the industry. Although the hospitality industry has transformed dramatically in recent years, we recognise that there is still more that we can do together.

“Our collective efforts will enable the hospitality industry to continue moving towards a greater positive impact through this new partnership.”



Glenn Mandziuk, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance CEO, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with WTTC on promoting sustainable growth. This partnership combines the Alliance’s sector-specific expertise with WTTC’s scale and reach to enable both our organisations to enhance collective impact across the industry and drive progress further towards net positive hospitality.

“We have partnered in the past, including on the Hotel Carbon Measurement Initiative (HCMI), and I am very positive about the future potential of our two organisations working together alongside our members and the wider industry.”