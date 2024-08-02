Be At One Announce Second Liverpool Opening

Share Tweet Share Email

Cocktail bar brand Be at One has announced the launch of its second site in Liverpool, situated on North John Street, set to open today, 2 August.

Be At One, owned and operated by Stonegate Group, is known for its ice-throwing, light-swinging and napkin-tossing antics. The company has invested £800,000 in its second location in the city, creating a space that merges cocktail culture with interactive elements in the brand’s signature style.

This new venue combines top-tier cocktails with interactive features in the bar’s signature style. With a capacity for up to 300 guests, it provides ample space for all kinds of celebrations, from memorable birthday parties to distinctive hen and stag dos. The new site introduces several innovative features, including a designated area for cocktail masterclasses.

This gives guests an interactive experience and the opportunity to engage with Be At One’s master mixologists to craft exceptional cocktails. The site will also feature a Party Mirror in the ladies’ toilets. This interactive mirror changes music and reveals a hidden screen with video content when guests press the right button. Recognising that the best memories deserve to be captured, Be At One Liverpool North John Street will also include a Selfie Wall for the ultimate selfie and a photo booth, allowing guests to snap photos with friends, instantly share them online, or take home a physical keepsake.

A spokesperson said: “We’re bringing a vibrant new look and feel, and a cocktail menu bursting at the seams with over 100 concoctions, offering everything from timeless classics to adventurous new creations … The new venue also has top-tier mixologists sharing their secrets in our epic cocktail masterclasses. We can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with the community in our revamped space.”