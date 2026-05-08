Young’s Pubs Receives Three Stars In The SRA’s Food Made Good Standard

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British pub company, Young’s & Co. Brewery P.L.C has received the top three-star rating in its 2026 submission in the Food Made Good Standard by The Sustainable Restaurant Association. Achieved by businesses at the forefront of creating positive change across the foodservice industry, this three-star result shows Young’s continuous commitment to sustainability across its 280-strong estate, spanning sourcing, community impact and environmental responsibility.

The group was applauded for its sourcing and procurement across its seasonal menus, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients from trusted suppliers. This includes the support of community allotments; asparagus from Oxfordshire; sea vegetables, wild mushrooms and nettles foraged in Norfolk; and a continued commitment to sustainably sourced seafood.

Efforts to reduce food waste were also highlighted, from monitoring output at individual pub level and designing dishes that utilise whole ingredient, alongside initiatives such as donating used coffee grounds and recycling cooking oil into biodiesel.

As part of its journey towards net zero, Young’s continues to reduce its carbon footprint including the rollout of solar panels across the estate, with six newly refurbished pubs now using solar energy.

Dedicated to giving back to the community, the group has raised over £300,000 over the past year through a range of fundraising drives, supporting organisations including children’s rugby charity, Wooden Spoon, the Ocean Conservation Trust and Wrap Up London. Young’s continues to invest in its people, fostering an inclusive culture whilst educating and engaging teams across the business in its sustainability efforts.

On the result, Aimee McDonald, Sustainability Manager at Young’s & Co. comments: “We’re incredibly proud to receive the top three-star Food Made Good rating, which recognises our ongoing commitment to improve our environmental footprint. Sustainability at Young’s is not a single initiative but a long-term commitment, embedded in how we source, operate and support our communities. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and partners, and we remain focused on building on this momentum as we continue to evolve our approach.”

CEO of The Sustainable Restaurant Association, Juliane Caillouette-Noble comments: “Well done to Young’s Pubs for achieving a top three-star result in the Food Made Good Standard. The rating reflects a clear mission and an action-driven approach, led by a central team and delivered hands-on across their UK pub network. Young’s holistic approach is evident in its strong organisational policies, ethical supply chain, and focus on people, providing a clear example of how hospitality businesses can put people at the centre of change, empowering teams to shift behaviours and overall make a positive impact on the world around them.”