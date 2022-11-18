Visionary Chefs Invited to Compete in the Prestigious Lumina Challenge

Share Tweet Share Email

Returning for its fifth year, the Lumina Challenge, run by Alliance – New Zealand’s only 100% farmer-owned red meat co-operative – has announced the launch of its 2023 competition.

From 1 December 2022 – 16 January 2023, chefs from across the UK and Ireland are invited to submit their most exciting lamb recipes, for a chance to scoop the top accolade and an all-expenses paid trip to New Zealand.

For a chance to reach the professional pinnacle to which many aspire, chefs of all levels can enter their award-worthy recipes via the Lumina website. Images of the chosen dish are also required to be shared on Instagram, using the hashtags #LuminaChallenge2023, #LuminaLamb and #PinnacleofTaste, for a chance to win.

A two-stage semi-final will see finalists join the judges at a champagne and canapes networking event at Alliance HQ in February 2023 where they will receive samples of the Lumina product, learn more about the brand and speak directly with a Lumina farmer in New Zealand. Semi-finalists will then be asked to submit a short video about what makes Lumina Lamb stand out from the competition, their recipe and what makes their dish so special.

The judges will then select just eight chefs to move on to the live final which will take place at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) on 20 March 2023. An exhilarating one-hour live final will see contestants produce four dishes, with the winner announced in an Award Ceremony hosted exclusively at Chef HQ, the exciting HRC hub for Chef’s Magazine.

The winner of the Lumina Challenge 2023 will win an all-expenses paid trip to New Zealand in 2023, and be inducted into the Lumina Ambassador programme, joining the likes of Andrianos Poulis, Lee Ladislav Poustevnik, John Skotidas, and the illustrious Lumina Challenge judging panel. Their exciting adventure to New Zealand will include a visit to Lumina Farms, a chance to try the product on premium menus in the country’s best restaurants, a chance to cook alongside the best Lumina chefs from around the world, and an opportunity to experience the local culture and lifestyle.

The Lumina Challenge will open for entries from 1 December until 16 January 2023. For more information, visit the Lumina website at http://www.luminafarms.com/challenge-uk