12.5 Million Brits Plan UK Holiday Trip For Easter Weekend, Bringing £4.8 Billion Boost

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VisitEngland’s Easter ‘Trip-Tracker’ survey, published this week, indicates that 12.5 million Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK for the Easter weekend, bringing an estimated £4.8 billion boost to the economy. This is also more than the 7.4 million Brits who are planning a trip abroad this Easter.

The figures are up on last year’s Easter Trip-Tracker when 10.6 million Brits had definitely planned an overnight holiday trip in the UK for the long weekend. In 2024, the figure was 11 million and in 2023 it was 6.5 million.

A further 5.1 million people surveyed this year were undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the Easter weekend. The top reasons were around ‘waiting to see if I can afford it’ and ‘waiting to see what the weather is like’.

Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock said: “It is wonderful that so many people are planning on having a staycation this Easter weekend, whether that’s spending time visiting our stunning landscapes and coastlines or exploring our vibrant towns, cities and cultural landmarks.

“Supporting domestic tourism helps local areas thrive – fuelling small businesses, boosting pride, and strengthening community economies.

“Spring is a fantastic time for more people to get out and discover the variety of incredible places on our doorsteps.”

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said: “Tourism businesses and destinations will be looking to the critical Easter weekend for much needed cash flow so it’s encouraging to see so many of us are planning a holiday at home, with its ease, convenience and certainty of budgeting. We also know that the cost of living remains a concern for holidaymakers, leaving it difficult too for businesses to plan in advance.

“We have incredible activities, experiences and places to stay for all tastes and budgets, and there really is nowhere quite like Britain in springtime. From walks in our beautiful countryside with the promise of a pub lunch or discovering contemporary culture in our buzzing cities to enjoying fish and chips on the beach, there is something for everyone.

“So, a rallying cry to please go out and explore the amazing destinations and events here on our doorstep this spring. Tourism businesses will be very pleased to welcome you, you will have an amazing time and create memories to make you smile all year.”

Of those definitely planning an overnight domestic trip during the Easter break, the majority are planning a short-break of one-to-three nights.

VisitEngland’s Trip-Tracker also showed that more than a quarter of those surveyed, 28%, expressed concern about the impact of the Middle East conflict on their upcoming travel plans in April and May. The top concern was having less money to spend due to the economic impact followed by deciding to holiday at home instead of abroad.

Tourism is worth £147 billion annually to the UK economy, 5% of GDP, and supports 2.4 million jobs, almost one in every 15.