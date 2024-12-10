1,400 Greene King Pubs To Host ‘Community Table’ Days To Combat Loneliness This Christmas

Share Post Share Email

This Christmas, more than1,400 Greene King managed pubs will each host a “Community Table” day during December. This initiative is part of Greene King’s ‘Closer Communities’ year-round programme, designed to support those who may be more vulnerable to feelings of loneliness, with the ‘Community Table’ day providing extra support over the festive period.

The programme will bring together as many as 11,000 people with a free two-course festive meal, to help provide much-needed companionship to individuals within their local communities during the holiday season.

This comes as the latest research from the Eden Project, the charity partnering with Greene King for this initiative, found that 1 in 8 UK adults (13%) report feeling lonely often or always. The charity found that those most affected by severe loneliness are women, younger adults, people with a disability, people from minority ethnic groups, and people on low household income.

The “Community Table” initiative will reach communities up and down the country, with pubs including The Salt Quay pub in South London hosting a complimentary meal for local pensioners and the Old Bank Bar in Dundee opening its doors for 20 people from a local homeless charity, the Lilywalk Centre, on Christmas Day.

This is not the first collaboration between Greene King and the Eden Project, with the pub group previously sponsoring the Eden Project’s Big Lunch, during which over 350 of its pubs hosted local community events throughout June.

Andrew Bush, Chief Experience Officer at Greene King, said:

“Our pubs are at the heart of communities across the country, helping to foster connections and bring people from different walks of life together in one place.

We’re proud to play our part in spreading some holiday cheer by supporting up to 11,000 people who either play an important role within their communities or who may otherwise spend the festive season alone, ensuring everyone feels included during this special time of year.”

Lindsey Brummitt, Eden Project Programme Director said:

“Our research shows the worrying extent of loneliness in the UK. Anyone can feel lonely, but certain groups are struggling more. Greene King’s support for The Big Lunch gives anyone and everyone a chance to meet and make friends in June, and we know that joining in these neighbourhood events helps millions of people to feel less lonely every year.

We’re delighted to be working together on Greene King’s ‘Community Tables’ to extend another special opportunity for people to get together to enjoy a meal and the warmth of friendship this winter. Knowing how many people out there may be feeling lonely should encourage us all to think about what else we can do to reach out to others at this festive time of year!”