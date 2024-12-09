Clapton Hart Pub Reopens After Being Rescued From Closure – Just In Time For Christmas!

Share Post Share Email

Hackney’s historic Clapton Hart pub, a beloved local landmark dating back to 1722, has reopened following a remarkable rescue and refurbishment—just in time for the festive season.

This reopening represents a major victory in the effort to preserve cherished community pubs.

Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s largest independent pub group, stepped in to secure the pub’s future as part of a broader acquisition deal.

Following a £1.2 million refurbishment, the Clapton Hart is ready to welcome locals and visitors alike for a festive celebration. With its new features, refreshed menu, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, it promises to be the perfect destination this Christmas.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said:

“Saving the Clapton Hart is exactly what Urban Pubs & Bars is all about—preserving London’s rich pub culture, supporting local communities, and giving historic venues the love they deserve. We’re thrilled to reopen this iconic pub just in time for Christmas, and we can’t wait to see everyone back, celebrating together in this amazing space.”

Originally known as The White Hart when it opened in 1722, it became a Reid’s Brewery pub in the 1890s and later a Bass Charrington pub in the 1980s. After closing in 2008, it was revived by Antic in 2012 before its recent closure and subsequent rescue.

The reopening comes at a time when London continues to grapple with a wave of pub closures, making the Clapton Hart’s revival a beacon of hope for the city’s pub culture. Opening its doors in time for the holiday season, the pub is poised to be the go-to destination for festive gatherings, hearty meals, and great drinks.