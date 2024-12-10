Year-End Sees Multiple Operator Celebrate Hat-Trick

Share Post Share Email

In recognition of his 40 years in the pub industry and 20 years as a Star Pubs licensee, Donal Healy, managing director of The Healy Group Pubs, has been presented with a Dedicated Service Award by Star Pubs. It’s a hat-trick for Donal who has just celebrated his 75th birthday.

Operations Director, Tim Galligan, gave Donal the much-deserved award at The Saddlers in Send, a Star Pub, which The Healy Group Pubs took on a 10-year lease in December 2023

The Healy Group Pubs operation is a family affair with four of Donal’s children – Kevin, Donna, Don Junior and Sian – working in the business. Donal’s wife Marion, now retired, set up the operation with Donal mainly overseeing HR and utilities.

During his 40 years in the industry Donal’s business has operated around 500 pubs, providing jobs for over 2500 employees.

Donal says: “I have good relationships with Business Development Managers. If there’s a failing pub, I go and have a look. I shy away from high end food pubs because of labour issues. Getting staff has been the toughest challenge over the years.”

“A lot of the success of our pubs is because they’re based in strong community areas offering consistent local support. Although the environment is challenging there is still demand. Takings were down a few weeks prior to the budget as people were worried about finances but they have since recovered. It’s essential to keep investing as people won’t go into shabby pubs anymore. We spent a lot of money during covid when pubs were closed, redecorating, and upgrading gardens. Our gardens are doing exceptionally well now, even in November.

“I am beginning to hand over the reins to the family. In fact I have been trying to retire for five years and am still here! I Just love the business.”

Says Tim Galligan, Operations Director for Star Pubs:

“Donal’s passion for the industry is evident in the success of the family business and that so many of his children have decided to follow in his and Marion’s footsteps. It’s an honour to give Donal this well-deserved award. He lives and breathes pubs. Running a significant number of pubs to a high standard is an achievement at any age, but at 75 Donal is setting the bar high! I wish him well and to continue enjoying running his great pubs.’’