50% Of Guests Order In Or Dine Out When Staying In A Hotel

Rather than eating in a hotel restaurant or getting room service, half of hotel guests are likely to order food for delivery or dine at alternative restaurants during a stay, the latest GO Technology report in partnership with Zonal, reveals.

The survey, of over 3,000 British adults, lays bare the size of the opportunity for those hoteliers who can get their F&B offer right but shows that currently there is a perception that hotel food and drink is lower quality than can be found elsewhere.

While some guests have a preferred hotel brand they return to, when possible, the report found that the majority will happily switch to a competitor if a better offer comes their way. This reflects a broader challenge for hoteliers, for example, while 86% of guests reported satisfaction with their last hotel stay, just 71% were happy with the quality (71%) and variety (68%) of the food and drink on offer.

Room service also comes with its frustrations: 35% of guests find it too expensive, 26% complain about limited options, 25% about cold food, and 23% about the inconvenience of dirty plates being left behind.

However, there are ways operators can win around guests. Nearly half (46%) of people say discounts would encourage them to eat in a hotel, while 43% said easy-to-find online menus would help, and 38% said positive reviews would be a key factors in persuading them to opt for a meal at the hotel restaurant during their stay.

The survey also revealed the top reasons people visit hotels. Weekend breaks came in first place, with 45% of people saying they stay in hotels on these occasions. This was followed by holidays (36%), visiting friends and family (29%) and for a celebration or event (18%).

Karl Chessell, Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA, CGA by NIQ added:

“Our GO Technology research reveals some very encouraging trends for hotel operators and their partners. Usage has increased, satisfaction is generally high, and heavy engagement from younger adults is a good sign for the future. However, with business costs high and key inputs like labour and energy set to rise further, margins will be under pressure in 2025. Hotels will need to stay sharply focused on value and executing the fundamentals consistently well.

Consumers are clear that technology can help, by making experiences more efficient and convenient—but it’s also vital to avoid neglecting the areas where human responses are more effective, and meeting the needs of guests who still prefer the personal touch.”

Commenting on the findings, Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at Zonal said:

“Despite a challenging market, our research shows that there are clear opportunities for operators to capitalise on, particularly in areas like F&B, where revenue potential remains strong. With so many external dining options and delivery services available, hotels need to step up their game to capture more of their guests’ spending.

“F&B can play a big role in boosting revenue, especially as it helps balance out pressures on room rates and rising costs. By enhancing the quality, variety, and convenience of their dining options – whether in the restaurant or via room service – hotels can better meet guest expectations and encourage repeat visits, growing loyalty. Simple things like easy online booking and positive reviews can make a big difference in driving more pre-booked meals. At a time when margins are tight, focusing on F&B is a great way for hotels to stay competitive and keep their bottom lines healthy.