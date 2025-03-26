Shepherd Neame Unveils A £1.2m Refurbishment At The Westminster Arms

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame has undertaken a £1.2 million transformation of its landmark London pub in the heart of the political scene, The Westminster Arms.

The new-look watering hole, which reopened to customers earlier this month has undergone a 10-week, premium refurbishment, befitting its status as an iconic building steeped in history.

A stone’s throw from the Houses of Parliament, it boasts a division bell by its bar so that MPs can dash back to the House to vote.

The pub has undergone a full external redecoration, including new signwriting and awning. Inside, its new, stylish yet classic look now includes a brand new main bar, providing a focal point for customers as they enter, and complete redecoration both inside and out.

The pub’s traditional wood panelling throughout has been enhanced with the introduction of traditional drinks shelves towards the front of the pub, allowing for trading throughout the day, for customers just popping in at lunchtime or after work drinks.

Now open seven days a week, its accommodation is spread over three floors, with the redesigned Queen Anne Dining Room on its first floor and downstairs, the completely renovated Cellar Bar.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“We are immensely proud to have such an iconic London pub within our estate and have taken great care to refurbish it to the highest of standards, and in keeping with such a prestigious pub in a fantastic, central location.

“We have brought in experienced General Manager Augustas Jankauskas who now leads the team, which includes some newly-created roles, and Head Chef Darius Rumsas and Assistant Manager Steven Hadley. We can’t wait to show our customers what the Westminster Arms now offers, and we believe once they have visited, the ayes will definitely have it!”