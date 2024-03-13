A Fresh New Look And Name Change For SIBA

Share Tweet Share Email

Brewing industry trade association SIBA are today launching their new brand identity, with a fresh new look for the association and a change in their name to reflect the expanding membership, becoming the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates.

As well as representing independent breweries SIBA also have brewing industry Supplier Associate members, including ingredients suppliers, brewery manufacturers and service companies, and more recently expanded their membership to include associate homebrewer and international brewing members.

“Independent beer and brewers are the heart of what SIBA is about and always will be. As our organisation has grown to reflect wider parts of the industry, we’ve evolved our name to include that. We’ve taken the opportunity of a rebrand to build on the SIBA name that we’re best known by, and to clarify the wider appeal of SIBA membership and what it means to be a part of that – putting independence at the heart of who we are.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

The new SIBA logo highlights ‘Independent’ in the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates and uses a ‘loudhailer’ symbol to emphasise SIBA as the Big Voice of Independent Brewing. The colourful new branding was developed by Ape Creative, SIBA Head of Comms and Marketing Neil Walker, and a working group of SIBA brewers and Board members who offered a diverse range of perspectives to the project.

SIBA say one of the core principles of the new brand is its adaptability – taking inspiration from Museums and Art Galleries who need to be able to curate and promote a broad range of artists.

“SIBA has been around since 1980 and has a diverse membership of very different businesses and breweries, some with long histories and heritages and other newer businesses who themselves are making a big impact on our industry. The evolution of not only the SIBA brand but the name of the organisation has been done to better reflect that membership, a modern brand which is adaptable and flexible, to work in different ways for different audiences.” Neil Walker, SIBA Head of Comms & Marketing.

Founded in 1980 as the ‘Small Independent Brewers Association’, SIBA changed its name in 1995 to ‘the Society of Independent Brewers’ but kept the original acronym for which they have now become well-known in the industry. The rebrand will see the organisation move forwards as SIBA – The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates.

The rebrand was launched today at BeerX 2024, the UK’s biggest beer and brewing trade event – taking place in Liverpool 13th & 14th March.