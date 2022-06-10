Admiral Taverns Commit to be #OpenToAll

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has today signed a sector-wide diversity and inclusion charter for the brewing and pub industry to commit to being #OpenToAll.

Developed by the British Beer & Pub Association, the charter encourages businesses from the brewing and pub sector to ensure a commitment to diversity and inclusion is at the heart of their operations and across all of their sites.

The 13-point pledge puts forward commitments for breweries and pubs to aim for, including placing diversity & inclusion on board-level agendas, creating inclusive venues and spaces and taking a zero-tolerance approach to harassment or discrimination of any kind.

The charter and survey signify the start of a series of actions including a benchmarking survey, to ensure the sector is #OpenToAll. A bespoke toolkit released later this summer will include further practical guidance and resources for brewing and pub businesses to foster diversity and inclusion.

The sector-wide commitment will build on the work being done by many brewing and pub businesses, for example at Admiral Taverns, it has welcomed Charlotte Sweeney OBE, an external advisor to work with the company to help improve equality, diversity and inclusion across the business.

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive Officer at Admiral Taverns, said:



“#OpenToAll is an important sector wide commitment in the pub industry. Diversity and Inclusion is fundamental to good business, and we are on a journey at Admiral to support this initiative. Our vision is to continue creating community pubs that are welcoming to all, to ensure they can thrive in their communities. We are working hard to ensure that diversity and inclusion are incorporated in all our values across the group, from our head office employees to licensees in community pubs.”

Introducing the new charter, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association Emma McClarkin said:

“The brewing and pub industry is vibrant and diverse in so many ways and we must proactively ensure that is also reflected in our workforces and our offer to customers. That’s why we are proud to be launching this charter and survey and make a sector-wide commitment to be open to all. This is a social mission, as much as it is an economic one, because diverse, inclusive workplaces are productive and innovative workplaces.

“Many of our members are already making brilliant progress in this area, and this charter seeks to make sure all brewing and pub business are supporting and celebrating diversity of all kinds so they can thrive at the heart of our communities long into the future.”