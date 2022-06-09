Admiral Taverns Invests Over £300,000 into Lancashire Town

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has invested over £300,000 into two local community pubs in Accrington, Lancashire. The Arden Inn, run by popular licensee Mark Jackson, has received a £150,000 refurbishment, whilst the Abbey, run by well-known duo, Lorraine and Michael Morris has received a £165,000 refurbishment.

Investing in its pubs through capex is a core part of Admiral’s strategy as it nurtures community pubs with long-term sustainable futures. Continuous investment is provided to give licensees the infrastructure needed for their pubs to thrive in communities over the long-term, from garden transformations to complete refurbishment schemes. As well as capex investment, Admiral supported its licensees throughout the pandemic, providing millions of pounds in financial assistance.

Greg Beresford, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented:

“We are delighted with the investment projects in Accrington, which will ensure they both sit at the heart of the community. We’re continually investing in our pubs and their communities across the UK and strongly believe in the potential the sector has to act as an engine for growth, supporting the government’s levelling up agenda across towns and cities.”

“Mark, Lorraine, and Michael all bring a wealth of experience to their pubs and already play a tremendous role in the community. We wish them every success for the future.”

The Arden Inn reopened on Friday 27th May, welcoming hundreds of residents over a packed weekend of live music, including Manchester punk band Strangeways and Paul Stone and his tribute Billy Idol, as well as local punk band, Complete Control. The entertainment continued over the Jubilee weekend, with live music throughout, including a performance from Counterfeit Kiss. The pub is also part of the Music Venue Trust, a charity which acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots music venues.

Mark Jackson, licensee at the Arden Inn, commented:

“I am so thrilled with the refurbishment, it looks amazing. Along with Admiral, we have truly created a unique entertainment offering that I’m convinced will bring more customers in. I actually worked at the pub when I was just 18 years old whilst my mum was running the pub, so it’s a privilege to be back behind the bar and delivering something exciting for our music-loving locals.”

The Abbey has also received a transformational refurbishment from Admiral Taverns, which includes a new back bar and a complete refresh of the inside and outside of the pub. Licensees Lorraine and Michael have been at the helm of the pub for nearly 15 years and are very popular figures in town.

Lorraine Morris, licensee at the Abbey, commented:

“We’ve already had incredible feedback on the new look we created with Admiral’s help – customers love it! Opening weekend couldn’t have gone any better and we have so much on offer over the summer, including weekly performances from solo artists, to bingo afternoons on Tuesdays. There is something for everyone and we’re looking forward to seeing faces new and old at the Abbey.”