England Euros Victory Worth£800M to Nations Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs and bars could be set for an almost billion pound boost, if the Three Lions are victorious this summer.

As the tournament kicks off, new analysis from leading trade body UKHospitality estimates the group stage alone will generate an additional £340m in sales for hospitality venues across the UK, rising to £800m if England win the tournament.

Two in five Brits planning to watch the football will do so in pubs and bars, with sales of beer increasing by 14% on matchdays, according to CGA by NIQ.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “The nation is set to be gripped by the Euros, with fans filling our pubs and bars to cheer on the home nations.

“Outside of being at the games in Germany, we know the pub is the number one place to watch live sport and hospitality businesses can’t wait for the tournament to begin.

“The group stage alone will provide an additional £340 million in sales, but England lifting the trophy could see almost a billion pound boost for our pubs – adding just one more reason to get behind the Three Lions.”