Amble Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £260,000 Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Blue Bell on Albert Street in Amble, will officially reopen on the 20th of March following an impressive, combined investment of £260,000 from licensee Charlotte Seed and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment has breathed a new lease of life into the Blue Bell and transformed many of its existing spaces, including the lounge and guest rooms. The overall look and feel of the pub has been elevated whilst still retaining its original charm and character. This will ultimately enable the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has undergone a complete refurbishment of the lounge area, function room and guest rooms. The pub boasts a new lounge area, complete with new flooring and a refurbished bar area, as well as a restored function room. Both areas have a fresh, new feel and are well equipped to host a variety of events and gatherings. In addition to these spaces, significant renovations have taken place in the pub’s guest rooms, with every room now offering an ensuite. These updates will enhance the Blue Bell’s atmosphere and offer guests an even more comfortable stay, catering to all taste.

Passionate licensee, Charlotte Seed, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having worked in the industry for two decades. Charlotte also has a deep connection to the Blue Bell having worked in the pub for nine years before taking over as the licensee. Going forward she is committed to creating a vibrant local hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Charlotte Seed, licensee at the Blue Bell, commented:

“This refurbishment project has delivered fantastic results for the Blue Bell. I’m excited to welcome back our regular customers and look forward to new customers coming through our doors in the weeks and months ahead. The people and community are what makes this pub a truly special place and I am glad to be able to offer them an even better experience.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and the local community for their continued support. I would also like to thank the team at Admiral Taverns for their ongoing guidance throughout this process. I look forward to what the future holds for this truly special community pub!”

Samantha Banks Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“Charlotte is a real success story with the Blue Bell. Having worked here for nine years and now taking on the pub there is nothing she doesn’t know about the local community. Her wealth of industry experience and passion for the wider Amble area will stand her in great stead and we are excited to see all her exciting plans for the future.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I want to take this opportunity to wish Charlotte and the entire team at the Blue Bell the best of luck in the future”