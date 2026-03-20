Michelin-Acclaimed Skye Restaurants Raise Over £11,000 For Island Primary Schools

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Two Michelin-acclaimed restaurants on Skye have raised over £11,829 to help support the island’s local primary schools in the last year.

Thanks to the generosity of its guests, The Three Chimneys and The Three Chimneys at Talisker have now donated £5,914.95 to both Dunvegan Primary School and Carbost Primary School.

These latest donations are part of The Three Chimney’s ongoing commitment to annual fundraising and giving back to the local community on Skye, including charities, schools, local growers, crofters, producers and craftspeople.

Every year, The Three Chimneys’ team vote to select a local community group or charity to support with funds raised through voluntary guest donations.

This year, their chosen community partners are Dunvegan Primary and Carbost Primary near The Three Chimneys at Talisker on the shores of Loch Harport.

Kieran Walker, general manager of The Three Chimneys, said:

“Thanks to the generous donations of our guests, we’re committed to providing ongoing fundraising support to local charities and community groups on the island, including Dunvegan and Carbost primary schools.

“These funds were raised through small guest donations across both of our restaurants throughout 2025, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed.”

Kieran added: “Supporting the local community is something that means a great deal to us. Over the past year, this has included welcoming local school children into The Three Chimneys restaurant for our charity school lunch, where the kitchen and dining room became a classroom for the day, and donating all funds raised to the local shinty club.

“A huge thank you to our guests and our team for helping make initiatives like this possible. It’s always special to give something back to the community that supports us all year round.”

Following the success of its pilot initiative during 2025, The Three Chimneys is also continuing its long-standing partnership with Dunvegan Primary School to offer even more youngsters the chance to hone their cooking skills and learn more about the best local produce from Skye.

Once again, The Three Chimneys’ kitchen will be opened up as a classroom for the day in 2026, as part of the latest programme of educational activities for local children, which is being led by head chef Paul Green and his team.