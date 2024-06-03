Angellica Bell To Reveal AA Hospitality Award Winners

Share Tweet Share Email

Image credits: Angellica Bell and Paul Ainsworth, Andrew Callaghan (Callaghan Studios).

Celebrating outstanding hotels, restaurants, and their dedicated teams nationwide, the AA Hospitality Awards stand as a pinnacle event in the industry, eagerly awaited by all.

This year’s awards will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on Monday 23 September. Adding to the style and splendour will be Celebrity MasterChef winner of 2017 (BBC1) and Bafta-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, who is set to host over 1,000 guests from hotels and restaurants across the UK.

The awards span 17 categories, each judged by AA inspectors to select the best hotels and restaurants across the UK, as well as shining a light on those individuals going above and beyond, with awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award (won last year by Jonathan Raggett, Red Carnation Hotels’ Chief Executive), and national Hotel and Restaurants of the year awards.

The winner of the AA Chefs’ Chef Award 2023, Paul Ainsworth, restaurateur and owner of Paul Ainsworth at No6 in Padstow, will be creating the menu for the Awards, including key industry figures from world famous chefs and prominent hoteliers to restauranteurs and hospitality experts.

Commenting on his award, Paul Ainsworth said:

“As a recipient of the esteemed AA Chefs’ Chef award from last year, I am privileged to continue the legacy by curating the culinary experience for the AA Hospitality Awards 2024. Alongside the Grosvenor House hotel team, we can’t wait to bring a taste of Cornwall to London’s Park Lane for this year’s guests.

Speaking of the upcoming awards, Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media added:

“The AA Hospitality Awards showcase the brilliance and innovation within our industry, igniting a celebration of quality. It’s an honour to acknowledge the exceptional work of countless establishments and their dedicated teams, who continually redefine excellence across the UK hospitality scene. We’re excited to celebrate with you at the awards in September.”