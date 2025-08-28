“Another Solid Year” As Hall & Woodhouse Publish Annual Results

Share Post Share Email

The managed house pub estate of brewer and operator Hall & Woodhouse has performed well over the last 12 months, as the business reveals its latest full-year financial results.

The pub company has confirmed that underlying profit before tax increased by 25% (2024 – 50%) to £8.1million (2024 – £6.5 million) in the year to 25th January 2025. Statutory profit after tax decreased to £4.1 million (2024 – £9.5 million), principally due to the previous year benefitting from the profit on the sale of the Rio soft drink brand.

Net Debt reduced to £35.5 million (2024 – £37.1 million), notwithstanding capital expenditure of £16.5 million. With £50 million of banking facilities in place, Hall & Woodhouse has plenty of headroom to continue to invest in its houses, brands and team. A final dividend was paid of 210p per Ordinary Share (2024 – 175p), giving a total for the year of 390p (2024 – 325p).

Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman, said:

“Our Managed Houses had an excellent year with a significant increase in profitability. Despite the poor weather and general economic situation, it was reassuring that our guests were keen to choose our pubs on ‘high days and holidays’. As well as continued investment in our existing estate, we opened our latest new build H&W Crowthorne shortly after the year end, which has got off to a positive start.”

“Our Business Partner business had another solid year with profits slightly ahead of the previous year. The quality of the estate, our Business Partners, and the support that we provide means that this is a very stable, cash generative, and valuable business.

“In a year when the focus has quite rightly been on continuing to drive profitability, it is doubly pleasing that we have stayed true to our purpose and values. For example, by continuing to pay the equivalent of the Real Living Wage as a minimum, by being selected as one of the Times’ 70 Top Big Employers in the UK for the second consecutive year, and by increasing the amount we have donated and raised for local good causes to over £0.8 million in the year. We have published a full Impact Report, separately.

“We are looking to make further progress this year. This has been aided by the good weather, but hampered by cost escalation, not least from the steep increase in employer National Insurance contributions in the October Budget.

“Matt Kearsey and the team deserve praise and have my heartfelt thanks for producing another remarkable performance. They have devised and are executing a compelling strategy, driving us forward with confidence to our 250th birthday in 2027.

“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to my cousin Mark who stepped down from his role of Family Director on the board after 45 years’ loyal service as a 7th generation steward for Hall & Woodhouse. His contribution has been immense over the years in the good times and the bad. He leaves a lasting legacy.”